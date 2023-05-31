Create New Account
Murray Sabrin on The Power Hour: De-dollarization is a Grave Threat to the American Economy
The Power Hour
Retired Colonel Exposes, Murray Sabrin, PhD, exposes “Larger Plan To Back Currency With Gold” Ahead of 81 Nations Meeting In Russia.  Russia is seeking allies to shift trade away from the greenback and quicken the pace of de-dollarization, the deputy prime minister says.


Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com

