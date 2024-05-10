Create New Account
A geomagnetic storm could cause electrical disruptions, blackouts & damage to critical infrastructure.
Published a day ago

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the fireworks. Sunspot AR3664 has been blasting X and M flares for several days. Its latest was an X3.98-class solar flare on May 10, 2024.



Full Story: https://www.space.com/powerful-solar-...



Credit: Space.com | footage courtesy: NASA / SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams / helioviewer.org|


severe geomagnetic storm today

