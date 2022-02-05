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What is up with Ugur Sahin's "EVIL EYE" necklace? BIONTECH mRNA FOUNDER.
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194 views • February 05, 2022
What is up with Ugur Sahin's "EVIL EYE" necklace?
(Matt 6:22-23): “If, however, your Eye is Evil, your entire body will be full of darkness”
The evil eye dates back to ancient Mesopotamia, hindus believed that even an admiring glare could cause the evil eye curse to fall upon someone. Turkish people created the Nazar Boncuk charm, also known as the Turkish evil eye. The point of the amulet is to repel evil spirits and keep you safe from harm. So, it is not to have good luck; it is all about protection.
What is the meaning of the evil eye necklace?
https://www.handlebar-online.com/other/what-is-the-meaning-of-the-evil-eye-necklace/
(Matt 6:22-23): “If, however, your Eye is Evil, your entire body will be full of darkness”
The evil eye dates back to ancient Mesopotamia, hindus believed that even an admiring glare could cause the evil eye curse to fall upon someone. Turkish people created the Nazar Boncuk charm, also known as the Turkish evil eye. The point of the amulet is to repel evil spirits and keep you safe from harm. So, it is not to have good luck; it is all about protection.
What is the meaning of the evil eye necklace?
https://www.handlebar-online.com/other/what-is-the-meaning-of-the-evil-eye-necklace/
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