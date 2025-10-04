BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is #XRP & #XLM Ready to Explode? 🔥 #ElliottWave + Dragon Pattern Analysis 🎯
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
2 followers
95 views • 1 day ago

🔍After an incredible run in the crypto market led by Bitcoin (BTC) and other major altcoins, I dive into the XRP and XLM daily charts to uncover what might be coming next.


We’ll analyze liquidation heatmaps, spot high-liquidity zones, and break down the Elliott Wave triangle structure and Dragon patterns both cryptos are showing right now — patterns that could lead to a massive breakout in the days or weeks ahead.


Whether you’re into crypto trading, technical analysis, or Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this deep dive will help you understand XRP, XLM, and Bitcoin from a trader’s perspective and prepare you for what’s next in the crypto markets.


📊 Stay tuned for detailed insights, market psychology discussion, and real-time price action setups that could define the next major bullish move.


📊 Key Topics Covered:

- XRP Daily Chart Analysis

- XLM Daily Chart Analysis

- Bitcoin Market Context

- Elliott Wave Triangle Structure

- Dragon Pattern Formation

- Liquidation Heatmaps

- Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

- Potential Breakout Scenarios

- Trader Psychology

- Market Timing & Patience


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


Chapters

📍Timestamps:

0:00– Disclaimer / Music

0:25– Summary

0:56– XRP Daily Chart

4:45– XRP Heatmap

6:47– XLM Daily Chart

9:25– XLM Heatmap

11:25– Ranting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
