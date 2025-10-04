Is #XRP & #XLM Ready to Explode? 🔥 #ElliottWave + Dragon Pattern Analysis 🎯

🔍After an incredible run in the crypto market led by Bitcoin (BTC) and other major altcoins, I dive into the XRP and XLM daily charts to uncover what might be coming next.





We’ll analyze liquidation heatmaps, spot high-liquidity zones, and break down the Elliott Wave triangle structure and Dragon patterns both cryptos are showing right now — patterns that could lead to a massive breakout in the days or weeks ahead.





Whether you’re into crypto trading, technical analysis, or Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this deep dive will help you understand XRP, XLM, and Bitcoin from a trader’s perspective and prepare you for what’s next in the crypto markets.





📊 Stay tuned for detailed insights, market psychology discussion, and real-time price action setups that could define the next major bullish move.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- XRP Daily Chart Analysis

- XLM Daily Chart Analysis

- Bitcoin Market Context

- Elliott Wave Triangle Structure

- Dragon Pattern Formation

- Liquidation Heatmaps

- Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

- Potential Breakout Scenarios

- Trader Psychology

- Market Timing & Patience





