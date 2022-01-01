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Marine Le Pen: The divide is no longer between the left and right, but between patriots and globalists [Chinese subtitle] 瑪琳·雷朋：現在不再是左右翼的對立分裂，而是民族主義者與全球主義者的對立分裂
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131 views • January 01, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Marine Le Pen explains why nationalism is important〉，頻道「The Telegraph」，2020年2月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNpI9wKnE8Q
原影片出處：〈Marine Le Pen explains why nationalism is important〉，頻道「The Telegraph」，2020年2月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNpI9wKnE8Q
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