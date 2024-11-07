The Rock Almighty. Trump Won Praise The Lord! Now What?

I've posted on X recently long before President Trump was reelected, that this will be a great opportunity for the Warriors of Light to step up. Lead with love and show the world who Jesus is in victory. This is not a time to gloat, fall back into our bad habits of caring for others less than we would otherwise. Nah baybee' we are the Body Of Christ, The Warriors Of Light, time to shine even brighter in these last days. Let's Rock!





Trump Won, Here’s What Christians NEED to Remember

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

