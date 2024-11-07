BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. Trump Won Praise The Lord! Now What?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
Follow
5 months ago

I've posted on X recently long before President Trump was reelected, that this will be a great opportunity for the Warriors of Light to step up. Lead with love and show the world who Jesus is in victory. This is not a time to gloat, fall back into our bad habits of caring for others less than we would otherwise. Nah baybee' we are the Body Of Christ, The Warriors Of Light, time to shine even brighter in these last days. Let's Rock!


Video credits:

The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

Put The Cult on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3UFilEK

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/48B04hD

The Arkive

@BeggarsArchive

https://www.youtube.com/@BeggarsArchive


Trump Won, Here’s What Christians NEED to Remember

Wretched / Fortis Institute

@WretchedNetwork

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4fkhe5S

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4hCVrrC

Fortis+ is your all-access platform for bold, biblical content that equips you to stand firm in your faith. Every day, we bring you fresh content, including podcasts, hot takes, director's cuts, and more—all designed to integrate biblical truth into every aspect of life. Stream hundreds of hours of video, including our daily TV show - Wretched, along with Transformed, Road Trip to Truth, and more.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3ClhDq4

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3YU2DIn

https://www.youtube.com/@WretchedNetwork


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
