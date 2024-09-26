BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️ Russell 'Texas' Bentley ⚡️- Memorial Dedication from Sputnik
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
83 views • 7 months ago

A video by Sputnik dedicated to Russell Bentley (with Russian subtitles).

After Russell was too old to fight, he did humanitarian aid work in Donbass, and journalism. 

Russell as a journalist worked on articles and videos for Sputnik. He also worked with  several other press outlets before his death.

Cynthia... Russell was murdered in near midtown Donetsk on April 8, 2024 in the town that he lived. On September 20th charges were brought against suspects and more information about his murder was explained (written) on the following video description. The Link to the video that I posted less than a week ago.

https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/046ee21e-e522-4114-b793-4bc3333100c7

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
