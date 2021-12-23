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Dr. Tom Cowan & Sally Fallon Morell: There's No SARS‑CoV‑2 & Role Of 5G In COVID
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300 views • December 23, 2021
Dr. Tom Cowan & Sally Fallon Morell join me in this informative interview that destroys the Mockingbird media's narrative promoting Big Pharma and their alleged "solution" to COVID-19. You'll understand how SARS-CoV-2 has never been proven to exist and what we are really facing is poisoning from the rollout of 5G. This is one you need to share with family and friends, "vaccinated" and "unvaccinated." Their lives depend on it!
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Protect yourself from 5G/EMF/RF: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/FAMILY/AUL2472/
Get Chlorine Dioxide: https://amzn.to/3AL9W78
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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