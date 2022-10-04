Final Head wound, revived empire

Many people believe the anti-christ is shot in the head and comes back to life, but as Daniel states the beast can be a king or a kingdom. I believe the head wound is actually speaking of the final beast kingdom that will and does surround Israel and that head wound is about to heal in 2023/24.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.