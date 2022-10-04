Final Head wound, revived empire

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Many people believe the anti-christ is shot in the head and comes back to life, but as Daniel states the beast can be a king or a kingdom. I believe the head wound is actually speaking of the final beast kingdom that will and does surround Israel and that head wound is about to heal in 2023/24.