If You Use Nitrogen for Your Crops - Watch This

Here's what you need to know if you're using nitrogen for your crops!
In this video, Nicolas Cafaro La Menza, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, explains how you can best use nitrogen for your crops.
According to Nicolas, timing and the amount of nitrogen applied are paramount to maximize nitrogen fixation. 📈
Moreover, he adds that the BEST timing for good uptake is around high yield environments. 🌿
Click https://agronomy.unl.edu/cafaro to learn more about Nicolas and his research!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.