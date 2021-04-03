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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0454 - LCpl Jonathan Price - Report on the sentencing phase
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1 view • April 03, 2021
Jonathan and his wife Megan were at the Austin City Saloon celebrating her 24th birthday, when Canada and Mulazim tried to rob them. During the confrontation, the Prices were both shot. Megan was shot in the leg and survived. Jonathan, however, was shot in the back and died.
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