© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of Mariupol Expressed their Attitude to the Nazis and Zelensky. Civilians Blame the Terr#rists from the Azov regiment for their Troubles. 040622
Follow
3
Share
Report
110 views • April 06, 2022
Description below found with this video:
Residents of Mariupol expressed their attitude to the Nazis and Zelensky
Civilians blame the terrorists from the Azov regiment for their troubles, and Zelensky is recommended to visit Mariupol and see with his own eyes the results of his clowning.
"I wish Zelensky to live here, to sit here, and for his children to eat the earth! And not like somewhere out there in Poland with his wife!"
Residents of Mariupol expressed their attitude to the Nazis and Zelensky
Civilians blame the terrorists from the Azov regiment for their troubles, and Zelensky is recommended to visit Mariupol and see with his own eyes the results of his clowning.
"I wish Zelensky to live here, to sit here, and for his children to eat the earth! And not like somewhere out there in Poland with his wife!"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.