El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele Warns America at CPAC 2024
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele Warns America.

"The disease that had begun with mild symptoms. It started small, then became a cancer.

We are already seeing these symptoms in the United States. Big cities in decline like Baltimore, Portland, New York, just to name a few places, where crime and drugs have become the daily norm and even been accepted and promoted by the government."


https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1760825526279623140?s=20

