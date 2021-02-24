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New World Order documentary - "The U.N. Deception" ,, THE GREAT RESET
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103 views • February 24, 2021
New World Order documentary - "The U.N. Deception",, THE GREAT RESET
This is the New World Order, the globalists will overthrow the United States Consitition to replace it with a UN Constitution! A one world government,
The U.N. Deception reports what the nightly news does not: the UN's creators intended their organization to become a world government.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6jIm46yfKbcXwsQ8hC7F3g
This is the New World Order, the globalists will overthrow the United States Consitition to replace it with a UN Constitution! A one world government,
The U.N. Deception reports what the nightly news does not: the UN's creators intended their organization to become a world government.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6jIm46yfKbcXwsQ8hC7F3g
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