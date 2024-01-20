Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 18-19





▪️Ukrainian forces have once again attempted to attack Russia's rear regions. In Saint Petersburg, three enemy drones were intercepted while attempting to attack the seaport.





▪️The AFU also made another attempt to attack Moscow and the Moscow region. Russian anti-aircraft gunners shot down a Ukrainian drone in the Podolsk city district, preventing damage and casualties.





▪️In Bryansk region, the AFU attacked an oil depot in Klintsy. Four oil product tanks caught fire at the facility. Nearby houses were evacuated.





▪️Russian troops continue to conduct an offensive. In the Svatove direction, the assault squads managed to expand the zone of control from the direction of Volodymyrivka.





▪️The Russian forces’ offensive is also continuing in the Sivers’k direction. After the liberation of Vesele, the main objective of the Russian Armed Forces was to establish control over the tactical heights near the village.

▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue to fight on the flanks of the Avdiivka fortification. The Russian Armed Forces managed to break through the enemy's defenses near Kam’yanka and reach Kolosova Street and Levanevskogo Street.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the situation of the Ukrainian soldiers in Krynky continues to deteriorate. However, the Russian Armed Forces have so far failed to eliminate the enemy's bridgehead due to constant attacks from the opposite bank.