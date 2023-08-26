Freedom Rally Melbourne 26 August 2023

This collection of speeches plus some of the march from Parliament House, stopping at the Bourke Street Mall, then onto Queen Victoria Market, have important messages to share and digest. The result makes for a long video. Please be patient and listen to the many and varied topics presented at the Mall and then the Market. There is another video of the same march showing a serious altercation with ANTIFA at the Library, but produced separately so as to keep this one from becoming overly long.
