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CRUSADE OF PRAYERS 1-31
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20 views • May 03, 2020
Litanies and Crusade Prayers
[Feel free to print off the prayers]
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/03/08/litanies-and-crusade-prayers/
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THE CRUSADE OF PRAYERS
English
Spanish
Portuguese
Italian
German
French
Russian
Japanese
Czech
Hungarian
https://www.christogifts.com/48-the-crusade-of-prayers
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For the new comers, whilst there are over 1300 messages to read and discern which could be overwhelming and takes a lot of time to digest, we invite you as a matter of urgency to go over the Crusade Prayers and Litanies dictated from Heaven, spend time in prayer and have an open heart and mind to hear God’s call – where the only goal is for the salvation of souls. We hope that you would help in your own little way to do just that – save souls. A soul may depend on you. In Jesus’ words, “I bring you the Gift of My Crusade Prayers so that by reciting them you will help Me to save as many souls as I can.” (September 1, 2014)
You will find the tools, the armour to defeat evil in this blog. All that is required is commitment on your part, and allow God to do the rest.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/
[Feel free to print off the prayers]
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2016/03/08/litanies-and-crusade-prayers/
--------------------
THE CRUSADE OF PRAYERS
English
Spanish
Portuguese
Italian
German
French
Russian
Japanese
Czech
Hungarian
https://www.christogifts.com/48-the-crusade-of-prayers
-----------------------
For the new comers, whilst there are over 1300 messages to read and discern which could be overwhelming and takes a lot of time to digest, we invite you as a matter of urgency to go over the Crusade Prayers and Litanies dictated from Heaven, spend time in prayer and have an open heart and mind to hear God’s call – where the only goal is for the salvation of souls. We hope that you would help in your own little way to do just that – save souls. A soul may depend on you. In Jesus’ words, “I bring you the Gift of My Crusade Prayers so that by reciting them you will help Me to save as many souls as I can.” (September 1, 2014)
You will find the tools, the armour to defeat evil in this blog. All that is required is commitment on your part, and allow God to do the rest.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/
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