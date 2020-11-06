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Is Sarah Palin a Bimbo?
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10 views • November 06, 2020
Is it fair to call Sarah Palin a bimbo? I say: nope! Plus, 700 billion dollars? We might as well say 700 billion elves... Please Digg at http://digg.com/2008_us_elections/Freedomain_Radio_Current_Events_Is_Sarah_Palin_a_Bimbo
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