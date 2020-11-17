Slovak anti-government demonstration 17.11.2020 Bratislava

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The Slovak nation has enough of totalitarian practices. Prime minister Igor Matovic crossed the line, when he used the Corona "Pandemic" to suppress our human rights. This is hopefully the start of his end.
Milan Rastislav Štefánik:
"Whoever thinks that others will win his freedom, is not worthy of her."