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How Do We Get Out Of The Mess We're In?
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40 views • June 04, 2021
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Apostasy Update # 5
Tom: I have a question for you: Why should we be concerned about the last days, especially the rise of the religion in the kingdom of the Antichrist? Now, I’m thinking especially about those like me who believe in the Rapture of the church, which, according to Scripture, we will be removed from the earth before the Great Tribulation and the establishment of the kingdom of the Antichrist. So what do you say?
Carl: Well, first of all, the Bible itself is loaded with prophecy. The spirit of the Bible is a prophetic book. It’s a book that through the Old Testament prophesies the first coming of Christ, looking forward to the Messiah as He comes. And then as we see in the New Testament, there is again a forward-looking to Christ returning again, and this time returning as that King, as that Lion—not coming first as the Lamb, as He did, but now coming back as that declared King of kings, Lord of lords.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 5
Tom: I have a question for you: Why should we be concerned about the last days, especially the rise of the religion in the kingdom of the Antichrist? Now, I’m thinking especially about those like me who believe in the Rapture of the church, which, according to Scripture, we will be removed from the earth before the Great Tribulation and the establishment of the kingdom of the Antichrist. So what do you say?
Carl: Well, first of all, the Bible itself is loaded with prophecy. The spirit of the Bible is a prophetic book. It’s a book that through the Old Testament prophesies the first coming of Christ, looking forward to the Messiah as He comes. And then as we see in the New Testament, there is again a forward-looking to Christ returning again, and this time returning as that King, as that Lion—not coming first as the Lamb, as He did, but now coming back as that declared King of kings, Lord of lords.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Video Posting
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