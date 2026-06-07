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Kittens Heidi Rose
Concrete Blonde 111
Concrete Blonde 111
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I dropped off some veg from our garden that we had extra to share. Some yellow crookneck squash & cucumbers. A large bucket. They have five children so there is no problem with finding ways to make delicious preps with the fresh picked plants & fruits. While I was over at her place, baby chicks had just hatched a few days back and I got to see some baby kittens. Turns out one of the local ladies got critically ill. While having a pregnant cat that she was protecting. So, my neighbor ended up being the temporary care giver for the momma cat while she nurses the baby kittens. This is a very brief clip of the joy of seeing the little baby kittens. Totally spontaneous emotion! Thanks for checking in. Have a great day! Heidi Rose 111 Hladini dd

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