Kittens Heidi Rose

I dropped off some veg from our garden that we had extra to share. Some yellow crookneck squash & cucumbers. A large bucket. They have five children so there is no problem with finding ways to make delicious preps with the fresh picked plants & fruits. While I was over at her place, baby chicks had just hatched a few days back and I got to see some baby kittens. Turns out one of the local ladies got critically ill. While having a pregnant cat that she was protecting. So, my neighbor ended up being the temporary care giver for the momma cat while she nurses the baby kittens. This is a very brief clip of the joy of seeing the little baby kittens. Totally spontaneous emotion! Thanks for checking in. Have a great day! Heidi Rose 111 Hladini dd