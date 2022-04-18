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Pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson on the Corona Lie
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182 views • April 18, 2022
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Canadian pathologist: "I have a number of important messages for you that come out of this unprecedented horror show, the worst in the history of medicine." Find out what he means by this in the following video.
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