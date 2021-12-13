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#zeroDeutschland – Alex Olivari‘s Opinion on the Merkel government
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30 views • December 13, 2021
Alex Olivari is one of the few artists in Germany who speaks out against the fatal Merkel policy with courage and fighting spirit. Hear now his unvarnished opinion and why this could become a reality: #zeroGermany …
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