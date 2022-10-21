20OCT22: Liz Truss Resigns as UK Prime Minister after Just 45 Days

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS
Watch Liz Truss's full speech as she resigned as prime minister of the United Kingdom after just 45 days in charge.
Ms Truss said she had "informed the king" of her intention to step down on Thursday (20 October).
