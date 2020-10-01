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ΝΟΜΙΖΩ ΠΩΣ ΟΣΟΝΟΥΠΩ ΘΑ ΞΕΚΙΝΗΣΕΙ ΤΟ ΓΛΕΝΤΙ.ΕΣΕΙΣ ΕΙΣΤΕ ΕΤΟΙΜΟΙ;
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2421 views • October 01, 2020
28/09/2020 ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΟΠΟΙHΣEΤΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ ΠΗΓΑΙΝΕΤΕ ΡΥΘΜΙΣΕΙΣ ΚΛΙΚ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΙ ΑΓΓΛΙΚΑ Η ΟΠΟΙΑ ΑΛΛΗ ΓΛΩΣΣΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ, ΜΕΤΑ ΑΥΤΟΜΑΤΗ ΜΕΤΑΦΡΑΣΗ, ΕΠΙΛΟΓΗ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ
http://sinomosiologos.blogspot.com/2020/09/blog-post_248.html?m=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUW---uak6w
https://greatgameindia.com/belgium-who-investigation-coronavirus/amp/?
https://attikanea.info/m%CF%8C%CE%BD%CE%BF-%CE%AD%CF%84%CF%83%CE%B9-%CE%B8%CE%B1-%CE%AD%CF%87%CE%BF%CF%85%CE%BC%CE%B5-%CF%84%CE%BF-%CF%80%CF%81%CF%8E%CF%84%CE%BF-%CE%B2%CE%AE%CE%BC%CE%B1-%CE%B5%CF%80%CE%B9%CF%83%CF%84%CF%81/
fbclid=IwAR2YFpaGPt1p_3DLlBb-GaX66K5tk1zVeHjq3KyEqrRW6t6_cLFwXBBMnXc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huc1yWUvyP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huc1yWUvyPsundefined
http://sinomosiologos.blogspot.com/2020/09/blog-post_248.html?m=1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUW---uak6w
https://greatgameindia.com/belgium-who-investigation-coronavirus/amp/?
https://attikanea.info/m%CF%8C%CE%BD%CE%BF-%CE%AD%CF%84%CF%83%CE%B9-%CE%B8%CE%B1-%CE%AD%CF%87%CE%BF%CF%85%CE%BC%CE%B5-%CF%84%CE%BF-%CF%80%CF%81%CF%8E%CF%84%CE%BF-%CE%B2%CE%AE%CE%BC%CE%B1-%CE%B5%CF%80%CE%B9%CF%83%CF%84%CF%81/
fbclid=IwAR2YFpaGPt1p_3DLlBb-GaX66K5tk1zVeHjq3KyEqrRW6t6_cLFwXBBMnXc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huc1yWUvyP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huc1yWUvyPsundefined
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