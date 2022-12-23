Not seen for 33 hours, Cadbury is hungry and thirsty MVI_8929,36-7,39-44merged

Cadbury was not in her old rabbit hutch sleeping spot when I went looking,
and that was approaching 24 hours then since I had seen her. I had to go to
work, and later I babysat and jointly cared for my grandsons, shopped, caught
up with some work colleagues and my 30-plus client-friend Rob for Christmas,
not arriving home till about 9 p.m. I went out and called for Cadbury, and to
my relief, she came from the old rabbit hutch area, having to jump down from a fair
height. All in the dark. She ate and drank a lot.
