Not seen for 33 hours, Cadbury is hungry and thirsty MVI_8929,36-7,39-44merged

Cadbury was not in her old rabbit hutch sleeping spot when I went looking, and that was approaching 24 hours then since I had seen her. I had to go to work, and later I babysat and jointly cared for my grandsons, shopped, caught up with some work colleagues and my 30-plus client-friend Rob for Christmas, not arriving home till about 9 p.m. I went out and called for Cadbury, and to my relief, she came from the old rabbit hutch area, having to jump down from a fair height. All in the dark. She ate and drank a lot.

