Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Not seen for 33 hours, Cadbury is hungry and thirsty MVI_8929,36-7,39-44merged
14 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Cadbury was not in her old rabbit hutch sleeping spot when I went looking, and that was approaching 24 hours then since I had seen her. I had to go to work, and later I babysat and jointly cared for my grandsons, shopped, caught up with some work colleagues and my 30-plus client-friend Rob for Christmas, not arriving home till about 9 p.m. I went out and called for Cadbury, and to my relief, she came from the old rabbit hutch area, having to jump down from a fair height. All in the dark. She ate and drank a lot.

Keywords
gardenhomecats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket