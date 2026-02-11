The Egregore: We Wholeheartedly Gathered, And Then There Was One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human thought, belief, and emotion may form living patterns that influence individuals, cultures, and even history itself. Egregores are shared mental constructs that gain strength through repetition, ritual, and media.
