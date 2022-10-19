Predicting The Russian Attack on America

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
October 19, 2022
Today we take a look at Bible Prophecy. Pastor Stan shares who and what “Babylon the Great” is, spoken of in Revelation.
00:00 - America in Revelation
03:33 - Why listen to Stan?
05:23 - Meaning of Words in Revelation
07:25 - Revelation 17:1
12:39 - Joseph’s Kitchen
16:40 - Revelation 17:4
20:32 - A Christian Nation
21:50 - Revelation 18
26:23 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ooo7z-predicting-russian-attack-on-america-10192022.html
