DTR Ep 41: Screenplay Rewriting

Are you a budding screenwriter? Have you ever wondered where the advice is about how to perfect your creation? I’ve never been able to find it, so that’s why I’ve created this instructional. The content in this episode is based on real-world experience with both my creations and the creations of masterminds. Learn from the pros and get your film made! Enjoy.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.