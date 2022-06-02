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Report: US President Joe Biden to visit West Asia | Will Biden meet Saudi Crown Prince
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1 view • June 02, 2022
American President Joe Biden might arrive in West Asia this month. American officials are planning a trip to the region where Joe Biden is likely to meet with his allies in the Gulf.
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https://bit.ly/3x6dh0O
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