Thriving Eggplants, Bug-Bitten Napa Cabbage & Fresh Harvest!

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 20th. The eggplants I started from seeds are thriving! However, the Hakusai-Napa Cabbage wasn’t so lucky and was nibbled on by bugs. On the bright side, the citrus trees are doing wonderfully. I’ve picked some arugula and turnips, and I’m planning to make some delicious dishes soon. I also think I’ve discovered a great way to keep mosquitoes away indoors—we’ll have to see if it works! May is almost over, and the garden is looking fantastic.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:43Checking on the Eggplants/Aubergines
02:49Saying Goodbye to the Hakusai-Napa Cabbage
04:17Mikan Orange Citrus Trees Look Good
05:18Swiss Chard’s Growing Well
05:54Trimming Off the Garlic Scapes
07:00Setting Posts for the Eggplants
08:02Tying Eggplants to Posts
09:02Checking in on the East Garden
09:40Mild Damage to Sweet Potato Slips
10:27Checking on the Butternut Squash
11:14Tomatoes & Green Beans Look Good
11:28Pineapples & Other Plant Progress
12:16Pumpkin Update
12:57New Eggplants Starts Thriving
13:43Harvesting Arugula & Turnips
16:52Lemons & Cloves to Ward Off Mosquitoes
19:25First Pumpkin Pollinating Attempt
22:56Thoughts on Cabbage Failure
23:36Peppers Look Great!
24:24Checking on Butternut Plant
26:02Tending to Cucumbers, Tomatoes & Eggplants
28:40Return of the Cast Iron!
29:02Scenes of Kamakura
30:12Mt. Fuji 富士山