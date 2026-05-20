Thriving Eggplants, Bug-Bitten Napa Cabbage & Fresh Harvest!

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 20th. The eggplants I started from seeds are thriving! However, the Hakusai-Napa Cabbage wasn’t so lucky and was nibbled on by bugs. On the bright side, the citrus trees are doing wonderfully. I’ve picked some arugula and turnips, and I’m planning to make some delicious dishes soon. I also think I’ve discovered a great way to keep mosquitoes away indoors—we’ll have to see if it works! May is almost over, and the garden is looking fantastic.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll