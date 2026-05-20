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Thriving Eggplants, Bug-Bitten Napa Cabbage & Fresh Harvest!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, May 20th. The eggplants I started from seeds are thriving! However, the Hakusai-Napa Cabbage wasn’t so lucky and was nibbled on by bugs. On the bright side, the citrus trees are doing wonderfully. I’ve picked some arugula and turnips, and I’m planning to make some delicious dishes soon. I also think I’ve discovered a great way to keep mosquitoes away indoors—we’ll have to see if it works! May is almost over, and the garden is looking fantastic.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:43Checking on the Eggplants/Aubergines

02:49Saying Goodbye to the Hakusai-Napa Cabbage

04:17Mikan Orange Citrus Trees Look Good

05:18Swiss Chard’s Growing Well

05:54Trimming Off the Garlic Scapes

07:00Setting Posts for the Eggplants

08:02Tying Eggplants to Posts

09:02Checking in on the East Garden

09:40Mild Damage to Sweet Potato Slips

10:27Checking on the Butternut Squash

11:14Tomatoes & Green Beans Look Good

11:28Pineapples & Other Plant Progress

12:16Pumpkin Update

12:57New Eggplants Starts Thriving

13:43Harvesting Arugula & Turnips

16:52Lemons & Cloves to Ward Off Mosquitoes

19:25First Pumpkin Pollinating Attempt

22:56Thoughts on Cabbage Failure

23:36Peppers Look Great!

24:24Checking on Butternut Plant

26:02Tending to Cucumbers, Tomatoes & Eggplants

28:40Return of the Cast Iron!

29:02Scenes of Kamakura

30:12Mt. Fuji 富士山

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Privacy Policy