The Artillery of the Russian 38th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade - Covers an Enemy Squad Spotted by Scouts, Moving Towards the Forest Belt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

The artillery of the 38th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade covers an enemy squad spotted by scouts, moving towards the forest belt. After the first hit, the boys immediately received more money from the AGS. Not only was everyone able to leave

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

