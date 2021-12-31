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Brass & Iron Bonus: Home Made Kandiss Ad
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10 views • December 31, 2021
Here is a self made Kandiss Taylor ad. Kandiss is running for Governor of Georgia. Check her out!
Kandiss Taylor site
https://www.kandisstaylor.com/
Kandiss on War Room
https://rumble.com/vpksyv-brass-and-iron-episode-4-kandiss-and-kyle.html
Kandiss in Rome
https://rumble.com/vkud3u-kandiss-taylor-in-rome.html
Kandiss Taylor site
https://www.kandisstaylor.com/
Kandiss on War Room
https://rumble.com/vpksyv-brass-and-iron-episode-4-kandiss-and-kyle.html
Kandiss in Rome
https://rumble.com/vkud3u-kandiss-taylor-in-rome.html
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