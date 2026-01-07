BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
West Coast Tax War
47 views • 1 day ago

West Coast Tax War exposes how Washington, California, and Oregon are pushing aggressive new tax and government control policies in 2026. Washington State rolls out a staggering 95% nicotine tax, expands sales and B&O taxes on services, and quietly increases fees that hit working families and small businesses. In California, San Francisco officials approve a reparations framework that raises serious constitutional questions while the city faces massive budget shortfalls. Meanwhile, Oregon voters push back, forcing gas and payroll tax increases onto the 2026 ballot instead of allowing politicians to impose them without consent.

This episode of Left Coast News breaks down what these policies really mean, who pays the price, and why taxpayers across the West Coast are being treated as unlimited revenue sources. From hidden taxes to race-based government programs and ballot fights, this is a warning about the direction of the West Coast — and what happens when the government grows without restraint.

West Coast Tax War exposes how Washington, California, and Oregon are pushing aggressive new tax and government control policies in 2026. Washington State rolls out a staggering 95% nicotine tax, expands sales and B&O taxes on services, and quietly increases fees that hit working families and small businesses. In California, San Francisco officials approve a reparations framework that raises serious constitutional questions while the city faces massive budget shortfalls. Meanwhile, Oregon voters push back, forcing gas and payroll tax increases onto the 2026 ballot instead of allowing politicians to impose them without consent.

This episode of Left Coast News breaks down what these policies really mean, who pays the price, and why taxpayers across the West Coast are being treated as unlimited revenue sources. From hidden taxes to race-based government programs and ballot fights, this is a warning about the direction of the West Coast — and what happens when the government grows without restraint.WA Prefiled Bills: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billinfo/prefiled


WA Bills Mentioned in this Report:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=2068&Year=2025&Initiative=false


https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5814&Year=2025


OR Legislature:

https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/


CA Legislature:

https://www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/home.xhtml


Leftcoastnews.net 




government overreachconservative political commentaryleft coast newsconstitutional violationswashington state taxesnicotine taxwashington service taxb and o tax increasewashington tax law 2026west coast taxescalifornia reparations billsan francisco reparations fundoregon gas taxoregon payroll tax2026 ballot measure oregonprogressive tax policytaxpayer revoltcost of living west coaststate tax increases
0:00West Coast Tax War Intro

0:29In this episode

0:52Washington’s 95% Nicotine Tax & New Service Taxes

9:55San Francisco Reparations Bill Explained

11:37Oregon Gas & Payroll Taxes Head to Ballot

13:06Where This Ends if Voters Don’t Act

