West Coast Tax War exposes how Washington, California, and Oregon are pushing aggressive new tax and government control policies in 2026. Washington State rolls out a staggering 95% nicotine tax, expands sales and B&O taxes on services, and quietly increases fees that hit working families and small businesses. In California, San Francisco officials approve a reparations framework that raises serious constitutional questions while the city faces massive budget shortfalls. Meanwhile, Oregon voters push back, forcing gas and payroll tax increases onto the 2026 ballot instead of allowing politicians to impose them without consent.

This episode of Left Coast News breaks down what these policies really mean, who pays the price, and why taxpayers across the West Coast are being treated as unlimited revenue sources. From hidden taxes to race-based government programs and ballot fights, this is a warning about the direction of the West Coast — and what happens when the government grows without restraint.

West Coast Tax War exposes how Washington, California, and Oregon are pushing aggressive new tax and government control policies in 2026. Washington State rolls out a staggering 95% nicotine tax, expands sales and B&O taxes on services, and quietly increases fees that hit working families and small businesses. In California, San Francisco officials approve a reparations framework that raises serious constitutional questions while the city faces massive budget shortfalls. Meanwhile, Oregon voters push back, forcing gas and payroll tax increases onto the 2026 ballot instead of allowing politicians to impose them without consent.

This episode of Left Coast News breaks down what these policies really mean, who pays the price, and why taxpayers across the West Coast are being treated as unlimited revenue sources. From hidden taxes to race-based government programs and ballot fights, this is a warning about the direction of the West Coast — and what happens when the government grows without restraint.WA Prefiled Bills: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billinfo/prefiled





WA Bills Mentioned in this Report:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=2068&Year=2025&Initiative=false





https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5814&Year=2025





OR Legislature:

https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/





CA Legislature:

https://www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/home.xhtml





Leftcoastnews.net











