West Coast Tax War exposes how Washington, California, and Oregon are pushing aggressive new tax and government control policies in 2026. Washington State rolls out a staggering 95% nicotine tax, expands sales and B&O taxes on services, and quietly increases fees that hit working families and small businesses. In California, San Francisco officials approve a reparations framework that raises serious constitutional questions while the city faces massive budget shortfalls. Meanwhile, Oregon voters push back, forcing gas and payroll tax increases onto the 2026 ballot instead of allowing politicians to impose them without consent.
This episode of Left Coast News breaks down what these policies really mean, who pays the price, and why taxpayers across the West Coast are being treated as unlimited revenue sources. From hidden taxes to race-based government programs and ballot fights, this is a warning about the direction of the West Coast — and what happens when the government grows without restraint.
WA Bills Mentioned in this Report:
https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=2068&Year=2025&Initiative=false
https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5814&Year=2025
OR Legislature:
https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/
CA Legislature:
https://www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/home.xhtml
Leftcoastnews.net
0:00West Coast Tax War Intro
0:29In this episode
0:52Washington’s 95% Nicotine Tax & New Service Taxes
9:55San Francisco Reparations Bill Explained
11:37Oregon Gas & Payroll Taxes Head to Ballot
13:06Where This Ends if Voters Don’t Act