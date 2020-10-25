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The history of "October Surprises"
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39 views • October 25, 2020
Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly chats with presidential historians Craig Shirley and Doug Wead about the history and origins of the 'october surprise' in political campaigns and election years, and the past ones and not-so-long-ago ones that have re-shaped American politics. - via Greg Kelly Reports
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