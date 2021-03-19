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Ep.216 | Tony's inspiring story from heart attack to health and why eating fats is so important
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14 views • March 19, 2021
#Adrian # BackToHealth #
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Tony's story is inspiring and very informative. An airline pilot who had an unexpected heart attack, despite being what he considered to be healthy.
The treatments seemed had negative effect on his health and it continued to get worse. He took it upon himself to heal, and, well, I'll leave you to listen to his story. Small hint - he now can and does compete in Iron Man competitions!
He explains his full story in a clear way, and makes some very good points and shares great knowledge and inner standing of his own health.
Link to the web page and podcast episode:
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Tony's story is inspiring and very informative. An airline pilot who had an unexpected heart attack, despite being what he considered to be healthy.
The treatments seemed had negative effect on his health and it continued to get worse. He took it upon himself to heal, and, well, I'll leave you to listen to his story. Small hint - he now can and does compete in Iron Man competitions!
He explains his full story in a clear way, and makes some very good points and shares great knowledge and inner standing of his own health.
Link to the web page and podcast episode:
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
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