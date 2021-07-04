【CCP’s Centennial】Great Leap Forward Led to the Great Famine, Causing Tens of Millions of Deaths

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Everyone was making steel during the “Great Leap Forward”, causing a large amount of farmland to be deserted. The over-exaggerated agricultural reports forced the farmers to turn in their food grains and even the seeds to fulfill the proportion after the false reports. Eventually, it led to a nationwide famine. Not less than 30 million people died of starvation. In these 3 years of starvation, the leader of the CCP Mao Zedong lived a luxurious life. There was a favorable climate during the 3 years of the “Great Chinese Famine”, but CCP called it the “Three Years of Natural Disasters”.