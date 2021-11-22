FOUR TIMES more vaxxed people are dying than unvaxxed… depopulation effects are kicking in and More!

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The Case for Vaccine Passports Has Been Demolished
'We say no' to progressive schooling: God-centered academy provides classical education
WARPED GENDER “THERAPIST” SAYS INFANTS ARE TRANSGENDER
GoFundMe Shuts Down Fund-Raiser For TX Deputy in ICU with COVID – Family Loses Ivermectin Court Battle — YOU CAN HELP THEM HERE! …Update: THANK YOU! Fundraising Goal Met!
Democrats Want Biden DOJ To Go After Rittenhouse
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar apologize publicly to Kyle Rittenhouse for calling him a “White supremacist” and terrorist
https://100percentfedup.com/capitol-punishment-producer-and-conservative-actor-nick-searcy-reveals-stunning-inside-story-about-what-really-happened-on-jan-6th-it-was-amazing-how-much-of-it-was-an-operation-video/
JOE BIDEN’S NEW MILITARY: Navy Sailors Who Refuse COVID Jab To Be Discharged…Not Eligible To Re-Enlist…Not ONE Religious Exemption Was Approved
BOOSTER SYNDROME: Natural doctor blows whistle on Covid vaccines lowering white blood cells more and more with each shot, turning vaccinated people into AIDS-like patients
Only PUREBLOODS will survive the vaccine / radiation holocaust being unleashed against humanity… the spike protein in vaccines causes genetic DISINTEGRATION
New Kid Rock Song Blasts Woke Culture, Fake News & Censorship
VIDEOS: Rittenhouse Supporters Gathered In Kenosha Celebrate Not Guilty Verdict, Slam Governor For Failing To Protect City
Video: More Parents Speak Out Against Sex And LGBT Books In Schools
Don't Rewrite History: What Really Happened in Kenosha
WAYNE ROOT: The Great Vaccine Mandate Scam
Dr. Scott Atlas UNLOADS on Fauci and Birx: The Lockdowns Caused More Deaths and Ruined Millions of Lives
HUGE: CDC and Big Pharma Data Confirm that More Children will Die from COVID Vaccine than from the COVID Virus
FOUR TIMES more vaxxed people are dying than unvaxxed… depopulation effects are kicking in and the bodies are piling up
Source Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6198324ed4349f5af55febae
https://banned.video/watch?id=6197f73372a4a35a3c936bc7
https://banned.video/watch?id=6197f73072a4a35a3c936983
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/gofundme-shuts-fund-raiser-tx-deputy-icu-covid-family-loses-court-battle-ivermectin-can-help/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6198689b20cac95babc92105
https://100percentfedup.com/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-is-demanding-rep-ayanna-pressley-and-ilhan-omar-apologize-publicly-to-kyle-ritenhouse-for-calling-him-a-white-supremacist-and-terrorist/
https://100percentfedup.com/capitol-punishment-producer-and-conservative-actor-nick-searcy-reveals-stunning-inside-story-about-what-really-happened-on-jan-6th-it-was-amazing-how-much-of-it-was-an-operation-video/
https://100percentfedup.com/joe-bidens-new-military-navy-sailors-who-refuse-covid-jab-to-be-dischargednot-eligible-to-re-enlistnot-one-religious-exemption-was-approved/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-19-natural-doctor-blows-whistle-on-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-19-only-purebloods-will-survive-the-vaccine-radiation-holocaust.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-kid-rock-song-blasts-woke-culture-fake-news-censorship/
https://nationalfile.com/videos-rittenhouse-supporters-gathered-in-kenosha-not-guilty-celebrate-verdict-slam-police-for-failing-to-protect-city/
https://summit.news/2021/11/19/video-more-parents-speak-out-against-sex-and-lgbt-books-in-schools/
https://shop.bravebooks.us/products/more-than-spots-and-stripes
https://rairfoundation.com/dont-rewrite-history-what-really-happened-in-kenosha-videos/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/wayne-root-great-vaccine-mandate-scam/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/dr-scott-atlas-unloads-fauci-birx-lockdowns-caused-deaths-ruined-millions-lives-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/shockingly-insane-cdc-big-pharma-data-show-save-lives-less-50-children-covid-5000-children-will-die-vaccine/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-21-4x-more-vaxxed-people-dying-compared-to-unvaxxed.html
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