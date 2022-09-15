Update: Moved To New Address

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What I was trying to do in last 3yrs; I was able to secure in 1 day. Enduring tribulation for my faith in Jesus up to the point where God says; it is time for transition. I got internet inhouse the next day after doing this recording.
To comment on this video please email me at [email protected]
If you were not aware I have a Patreon Account this is my profile link https://www.patreon.com/Juxtaposed