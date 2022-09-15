Update: Moved To New Address

What I was trying to do in last 3yrs; I was able to secure in 1 day. Enduring tribulation for my faith in Jesus up to the point where God says; it is time for transition. I got internet inhouse the next day after doing this recording.

