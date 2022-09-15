Update: Moved To New Address

What I was trying to do in last 3yrs; I was able to secure in 1 day. Enduring tribulation for my faith in Jesus up to the point where God says; it is time for transition. I got internet inhouse the next day after doing this recording.
To comment on this video please email me at [email protected]
If you were not aware I have a Patreon Account this is my profile link https://www.patreon.com/Juxtaposed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.