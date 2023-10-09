‘No Lives Were Saved’ by COVID-19 VAXX, Scientists Estimate – Frontline Health

(Oct 6, 2023) Frontline Health with Dan Skorbach reports: The pattern of excess deaths recorded in the South-East Asian country of Malaysia during the COVID-19 pandemic shocked a Canadian research team when they studied the overall death rates there.





The number of deaths clearly increased, but upon closer examination, they noticed that the excess deaths did not coincide with the time when the pandemic was declared. Instead, it had a strong correlation with the timing of the COVID-19 vaccine program rollout.





The same thing happened in nine other countries: Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, and Uruguay.





After studying over a dozen countries in the Southern Hemisphere, the scientists concluded that the 13.5 billion COVID vaccines that were given out worldwide caused 17 million people to lose their lives from the vaccines alone.





But the death-rate data for elderly people aged 90 or older was the worst—one in 20 lost their lives after the vaccines were rolled out.





Full report: “Researchers Find COVID Vaccines Causally Linked to Increased Mortality, Estimate 17 Million Deaths“: https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/covid-vaccines-causally-linked-to-increased-mortality-resulting-in-17-million-deaths-scientific-report-5499001





Frontline Health: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/no-lives-were-saved-by-covid-19-vaccines-canadian-scientists-estimate-5505337