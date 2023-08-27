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Agoura High School football player, Carter Stone (15) dies suddenly - CA (Aug'22)
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241 views • August 27, 2023

TURBO CANCER - Agoura Hills, CA - 15 year old Carter Stone, football player at Agoura High School went into cardiac arrest during routine shoulder surgery after doctors found tumor on his heart, undiagnosed T-cell leukemia
He died on Aug.25, 2022

15-year-old Agoura High football player Carter Stone dies unexpectedly following routine surgery
By Alexa Mae Asperin and Joe CalabresePublished August 28, 2022Updated August 31, 2022Agoura HillsFOX 11
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - The Agoura Hills community is mourning the death of a local 15-year-old boy who died from complications following a routine surgery.
Carter Stone, a freshman at Agoura High School, had attended his first day of high school Wednesday, according to the Ventura County Star. The following day, he went to an outpatient surgical center in Westlake Village for "what should have been a routine outpatient shoulder surgery," according to a GoFundMe page for the family.
Stone was later taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles where he later passed away.
In an email to the Agoura High football program, Head Coach Dustin Croick wrote that "Carter had a tumor on his heart that was caused by undetected T-cell leukemia."
"It was unknown and undetected prior to the surgery," said Croick. "He was a great kid."
https://www.foxla.com/news/agoura-hills-high-carter-stone-football-death

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