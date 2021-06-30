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We must shutdown the vaccine rollout now._ - Dr. Peter McCullough
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450 views • June 30, 2021
Asia Pacific Today
For an Australian perspective to world events that goes against the mainstream narrative, make sure you subscribe to "Asia Pacific Today" Bitchute channel. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aamZgYsyRs38/ . Thank you in advance.
Australia is again facing state-wide lockdowns and severe restrictions, despite the availability of vaccines, low Covid-19 cases and no deaths. State Government leaders and their public health bureaucrats are again whipping up hysteria on Covid-19, this time based on mutation of the virus.
They're acting in concert in pursuit of narrow political ends, and to coerce and extend their control.
How long can this punitive, unjust and dangerous behaviour go on?
How long can community leaders and ethical members of the medical community remain silent, while these lies are peddled in the name of science?
Many Australians are suffering severe distress from financial disadvantage, and the neglect of their health from the sham pandemic. And we watch our highly paid politicians, public servants and members of the favoured classes travel the world, squandering our precious resources on a scale unseen.
Perhaps a revolution or revolt is called for?
Asia Pacific Today. 30 June, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week. And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to our Channel.
For an Australian perspective to world events that goes against the mainstream narrative, make sure you subscribe to "Asia Pacific Today" Bitchute channel. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aamZgYsyRs38/ . Thank you in advance.
Australia is again facing state-wide lockdowns and severe restrictions, despite the availability of vaccines, low Covid-19 cases and no deaths. State Government leaders and their public health bureaucrats are again whipping up hysteria on Covid-19, this time based on mutation of the virus.
They're acting in concert in pursuit of narrow political ends, and to coerce and extend their control.
How long can this punitive, unjust and dangerous behaviour go on?
How long can community leaders and ethical members of the medical community remain silent, while these lies are peddled in the name of science?
Many Australians are suffering severe distress from financial disadvantage, and the neglect of their health from the sham pandemic. And we watch our highly paid politicians, public servants and members of the favoured classes travel the world, squandering our precious resources on a scale unseen.
Perhaps a revolution or revolt is called for?
Asia Pacific Today. 30 June, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week. And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to our Channel.
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