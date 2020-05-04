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Kingdom of Heaven VS Religion!
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20 views • May 04, 2020
What is the Kingdom of Heaven? How do you get there? Does religion get us to heaven?
"Christianity is not a religion, but a relationship". Have you ever heard someone say that? They say that's what makes Christianity so unique from religions of the world. Jesus says God's kingdom is invisible. So does it really explain how the Kingdom of God is different to all other religions? The precise difference between Jesus and religion is what makes Christianity unique, but this difference is widely misunderstood. This video explains in simple language how Jesus is different from all other religious leaders and how his teachings are different from all other religious teachings. And that includes the religion which has been invented by man in his name.
"Christianity is not a religion, but a relationship". Have you ever heard someone say that? They say that's what makes Christianity so unique from religions of the world. Jesus says God's kingdom is invisible. So does it really explain how the Kingdom of God is different to all other religions? The precise difference between Jesus and religion is what makes Christianity unique, but this difference is widely misunderstood. This video explains in simple language how Jesus is different from all other religious leaders and how his teachings are different from all other religious teachings. And that includes the religion which has been invented by man in his name.
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