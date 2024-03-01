Create New Account
VIRAL MOMENT: President Biden Gaffes When Talking With Italian PM Meloni About Gaza
Published 20 hours ago

VIRAL MOMENT: President Biden Gaffes When Talking With Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni About Gaza.  As Biden welcomed Italian to the White House on Friday, Kirby Comes To Biden's Rescue As Biden Confuses Ukraine and Gaza.

Biden: “Providing air drops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine.”

John Kirby: "he was referring to Gaza." 

Keywords
biden gaffesviral momentitalian pm meloni

