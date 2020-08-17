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Permanent Lockdowns for New World Order Takeover Coming - The Calm Before the Storm Ends in September!!
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1902 views • August 17, 2020
Our Heavenly Father has poured out His Spirit upon His people over the last month, giving them dreams and visions about the judgment that is coming over the earth. The world that we knew for so long, will never return to the state it existed in under God's grace and mercy.
Time will soon literally run out which will affect even the reality of life for those who will remain on the earth and you do not want to be here when that happens. Ensure that you place 100% of your Trust in Jesus Christ to save you from your sins and to rescue you from this world when He returns to take those that belong to Him to their eternal mansions in new glorified bodies!
Please like and share this video with as many people as possible - even if just one extra person comes to salvation through this, it is worth every effort!
Below are links to the videos that were used in this video, you are welcome to view them from start to finish.
Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
http://tiny.cc/pacosz
https://youtu.be/_L582bNzj-k - Ken Peters Prophecy at 2:48, 20:00 and 29:00
https://youtu.be/GzDiJ5tHwdo - Pompeo - Live Exercise at 5:13,
https://youtu.be/dPN1bsiwvKk - Jana De Nun - Government Sources at 5:32, 25:04
https://youtu.be/6TdpMSMP9x4 - Dana1 - First video and dreams at 10:46, 23:49
https://youtu.be/s7DKpWtSAAg - Leigh from Liverpool at 11:01,
https://youtu.be/0l5x5S8iy2Y - NessaSmart08 - Contractions - no return - at 17:40,
https://youtu.be/mZ6vxCC_SYk - Trump - Calm Before the Storm - at 18:33,
https://youtu.be/8JhsHtuwwxA - Romoe 10 - Fireball Hitting - at 31:22,
https://youtu.be/7FNA_43VhOY - Dana2 - Dream from August 10th - at 40:15
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM - I, Pet Goat 2 animation - at 42:30
If you would like to contact me, you can send me an email at [email protected]
Blessings!
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We believe the use of materials on this site constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material (referenced and provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law). In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. (For more information go to: http://www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html)
If you wish to use any copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain expressed permission from the copyright owner. If you are the owner of any copyrighted material and believe the use of any such material does not constitute "fair use", please contact us, so we can make proper corrections, and ultimately, take it off the post, if proven necessary.
Time will soon literally run out which will affect even the reality of life for those who will remain on the earth and you do not want to be here when that happens. Ensure that you place 100% of your Trust in Jesus Christ to save you from your sins and to rescue you from this world when He returns to take those that belong to Him to their eternal mansions in new glorified bodies!
Please like and share this video with as many people as possible - even if just one extra person comes to salvation through this, it is worth every effort!
Below are links to the videos that were used in this video, you are welcome to view them from start to finish.
Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
http://tiny.cc/pacosz
https://youtu.be/_L582bNzj-k - Ken Peters Prophecy at 2:48, 20:00 and 29:00
https://youtu.be/GzDiJ5tHwdo - Pompeo - Live Exercise at 5:13,
https://youtu.be/dPN1bsiwvKk - Jana De Nun - Government Sources at 5:32, 25:04
https://youtu.be/6TdpMSMP9x4 - Dana1 - First video and dreams at 10:46, 23:49
https://youtu.be/s7DKpWtSAAg - Leigh from Liverpool at 11:01,
https://youtu.be/0l5x5S8iy2Y - NessaSmart08 - Contractions - no return - at 17:40,
https://youtu.be/mZ6vxCC_SYk - Trump - Calm Before the Storm - at 18:33,
https://youtu.be/8JhsHtuwwxA - Romoe 10 - Fireball Hitting - at 31:22,
https://youtu.be/7FNA_43VhOY - Dana2 - Dream from August 10th - at 40:15
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM - I, Pet Goat 2 animation - at 42:30
If you would like to contact me, you can send me an email at [email protected]
Blessings!
FAIR USE STATEMENT
This page may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Most of the time, however, we give credits to the author of quotes, photos and other related materials. We sourced these materials from various internet sites, in an effort to advance understanding of environmental, political, geographical, anthropological, biological, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, cultural and social justice issues, etc.
We believe the use of materials on this site constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material (referenced and provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law). In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. (For more information go to: http://www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html)
If you wish to use any copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain expressed permission from the copyright owner. If you are the owner of any copyrighted material and believe the use of any such material does not constitute "fair use", please contact us, so we can make proper corrections, and ultimately, take it off the post, if proven necessary.
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