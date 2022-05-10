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EXCLUSIVE: Discover The Globalist/Transhumanist Plan to Exterminate All Life on Earth and What They Plan to Replace it With
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531 views • May 10, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the globalist/transhumanist plan to eradicate all life on Earth and replace it with silicon based life.
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