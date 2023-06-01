SELF-SUFFICIENT HOMESTEAD WHAT LIVESTOCK & HOW MANY OF EACH - HaloHome

(PART 1) You have your land, beautiful grass growing, and even some fencing up, and now you find yourself asking what all new homesteaders ask - What livestock should I raise? If you want to be as self-sufficient as possible, producing your own families' food with as few outside inputs as possible, we are going to help you select the right type of livestock and how many you should purchase. Before you select your livestock, you need to focus on the goal for your homestead. Is your number one goal to feed your family the best quality food you can? Is the goal to run a totally self-sufficient homestead, one that you produce all your own feed, forage, etc for your animals, do all your own breeding? -



The Best Livestock For Self Sufficiency Focused Homesteaders

Sheep - An animal that can produce both milk and meat from just grass, sheep are on the top of the list for the self-sufficient homesteader. If you have good quality pasture and live in a warm climate, you could raise a small flock of sheep to provide your family food from without purchasing much from outside sources. For a large family, I suggest starting with 2 Ewes and a Ram, and eventually growing to 4 Ewes. A Ram is a necessity if your family is focused on self-sufficiency, as you will need to breed your sheep each year for more milk and meat.

Goats - Goats almost magically turn weeds into delicious milk and meat too. Let these hedge trimmers loose on your homestead (well, not completely loose, some sort of fencing will be needed) and watch them turn weeds and brambles into food. We like Nubian goats for their tasty high butterfat milk. If you do have buck kids, you can raise those for meat, as Nubian's can grow quite large. For a large family who want to be self-sufficient, start with 2 Does and 1 Buck and grow to 4 does.

Chickens - Depending on the breed, chickens can be master foragers. Living outside, they can find bugs and plants to munch on all day. They will still need some feed, but their diet can be supplemented with scraps from your own family or from your garden, or even with bugs raised to feed them, such as Black Solider Fly Larvae. Each morning you can enjoy harvesting farm fresh eggs, and when it is time to cull birds you will have hens or extra roosters to put in the stew pot or pot pies.

Ducks - Ducks actually outperform chickens in many categories. They are better foragers, produce more eggs, produce bigger eggs, and are more hardy in bad weather. Instead of raising all chickens, add some ducks to your flock. They can live with your chickens and make your homestead even more self-sufficient.

Bees - Bees are not right for everyone, but if you like the idea of working with these little guys flying around you, they are one of the most self-sufficient animals you can bring onto your homestead. Once you build their initial infrastructure, they require almost nothing from you as far as feed goes. Sometimes you will need to supply them with something to help them last the winter, but all spring, summer and fall bees will forage the flowers of your farm, meanwhile creating one of natures most amazing treats.

Fish - If you have water on your property, or a place that would work for installing a pond, you can enjoy another self-sufficient system that will help feed your family and provide you with some fun too. A small pond can become completely self-sufficient, when properly manage and initially stocked. Watch as bugs, reptiles, birds and of course more fish begin making your pond home, and when you want to take an hour or two to relax load up on pan fish and have a good old fish fry!

These are the BEST livestock for self-sufficiency focused homesteaders.

