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Epidemic of heart attacks: Graphene Oxide and EMFs
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120 views • September 21, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 20, 2021
September 20, 2021
Several heart attacks and circulatory system affections have been reported in different parts of the world as if it were an epidemic.
The reason behind this 'phenomenon,' if it can be called that, is the interaction between graphene oxide and the electromagnetic fields to which the inoculates, mainly, are exposed.
La Quinta Columna highlighted a few hours ago the case of a recreational cyclist who died from a heart attack while training in a place surrounded by telephone antennas.
Orwell City then brings into English the explanations of biostatistician and researcher Ricardo Delgado.
September 20, 2021
Several heart attacks and circulatory system affections have been reported in different parts of the world as if it were an epidemic.
The reason behind this 'phenomenon,' if it can be called that, is the interaction between graphene oxide and the electromagnetic fields to which the inoculates, mainly, are exposed.
La Quinta Columna highlighted a few hours ago the case of a recreational cyclist who died from a heart attack while training in a place surrounded by telephone antennas.
Orwell City then brings into English the explanations of biostatistician and researcher Ricardo Delgado.
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