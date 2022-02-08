8-02-2022 "Everything is an info op, even me"

Episode 81





Both sides are using information warfare to confuse and defeat their opposition, considering this then what chance can we possibly have of knowing the truth right now? Discernment, courage, strength and faith. We will know it all very soon, we keep on pulling back the curtains slowly but surely.





Watch the SGT report with Ivory Hecker here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J9R4vu8h1PDM/





Watch the Mary Grace Media interview with Gregg Phillips here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QWOBohWAtvdc/





Watch yesterday's And We Know episode here:

https://andweknow.com/2022/08/01/8-1-22-nwo-on-full-display-we-see-it-the-old-guard-is-flailing-desperate-stay-informed-pray/