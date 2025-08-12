🚨 EXPLOSIVE LEAKS: Zelensky's inner circle discussed laundering €5 billion through European bank purchase

💬 "What to do when you have a lot of money, but all of it is illegal and stolen? This exact issue was discussed at the famous Mindich's [Ukrainian businessman] apartment, the one from the leaked tapes," Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko says.

According to Goncharenko, the scheme was he following:

💸 Problem: Zelensky’s team had €5 BILLION in dirty crypto cash – too much to hide normally

🤔 Plan: Buy a European bank (France was top pick) and launder it all through "clean" transactions

🎤 Frontman: Ukrainian politician Rostyslav Shurma’s brother was chosen to pose as the buyer – with his "off-white, grayish" money

💬 "Then reality hit: French regulators started asking questions... And recently, Shurma got raided in Germany... NABU and German law enforcement conducted searches, and one of the key questions was about this €5 billion bank-buying scheme. That’s the story, folks. And there are plenty more like it," the Ukrainian lawmaker concluded.

Adding: 🚨 RUSSIAN MOD REVEALS UKRAINIAN FALSE FLAG PLAN

What the Kiev regime is preparing:

🌏Target: Hospital/residential area in Chuguyev, Kharkov region (near Russia-Ukraine border).

🌏Method: UAV/missile strike

🌏Media Setup: Western journalists pre-positioned Aug 11

🌏Objective: Blame Russia for civilian deaths

🌏Timing: Days before Aug 15 Putin-Trump summit