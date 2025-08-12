© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 EXPLOSIVE LEAKS: Zelensky's inner circle discussed laundering €5 billion through European bank purchase
💬 "What to do when you have a lot of money, but all of it is illegal and stolen? This exact issue was discussed at the famous Mindich's [Ukrainian businessman] apartment, the one from the leaked tapes," Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko says.
According to Goncharenko, the scheme was he following:
💸 Problem: Zelensky’s team had €5 BILLION in dirty crypto cash – too much to hide normally
🤔 Plan: Buy a European bank (France was top pick) and launder it all through "clean" transactions
🎤 Frontman: Ukrainian politician Rostyslav Shurma’s brother was chosen to pose as the buyer – with his "off-white, grayish" money
💬 "Then reality hit: French regulators started asking questions... And recently, Shurma got raided in Germany... NABU and German law enforcement conducted searches, and one of the key questions was about this €5 billion bank-buying scheme. That’s the story, folks. And there are plenty more like it," the Ukrainian lawmaker concluded.
Adding: 🚨 RUSSIAN MOD REVEALS UKRAINIAN FALSE FLAG PLAN
What the Kiev regime is preparing:
🌏Target: Hospital/residential area in Chuguyev, Kharkov region (near Russia-Ukraine border).
🌏Method: UAV/missile strike
🌏Media Setup: Western journalists pre-positioned Aug 11
🌏Objective: Blame Russia for civilian deaths
🌏Timing: Days before Aug 15 Putin-Trump summit